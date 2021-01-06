Marian Tapas

 Skip to main content
TAPAS, Marian Hilda

Marian Hilda Tapas, nee Maynard passed away December 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Tapas. Devoted daughter of the late John English and Ethel Mae Maynard (nee Harritt). Devoted sister of the late John English Maynard, Jr., Howard Maynard, Wilbert Maynard, Donald Stevens, and Ruth Narducci. Dear sister-in-law of Andrew (Eleni) Tapas and the late John (Constance) Tapas. Fond aunt of many loved

nieces and nephews.

Graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL at a future date to be determined. Donations to the

Alzheimers Foundation would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel and John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information call 847-375-0095.

