Marian Wilcox

(AKA Rafia) was born in 1938 and died in Tucson, AZ on April 16, 2021. Marian is survived by her husband, Ron Wilcox; daughter, Dr. Lisa Goldman and husband, Andy Heller; granddaughter, Lucy Heller and husband, Brent Johannes; son, Rabbi Michael Goldman and grandsons, Ben, Elie and Judah Goldman and stepson, Sean Wilcox. She is also survived by her younger sister, Gretchen Leland of Colorado and her first husband, James Donally. Marian married Ron Wilcox in 1993, who provided constant loving attention throughout the 28 years of their life together. Marian completed a BS degree in Biochemistry, a MA in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling for the Deaf, and a certificate in computer programming and analysis. She was a multidimensional being with an independent free spirit, and a piercing, non-judging, and loving gaze. Her enthusiasm and sense of adventure led her to travel up the Amazon, to go hiking in Nepal and take trips to India. Despite living with Parkinson's Disease, Marian continued hiking, exercising, and painting watercolor pictures, writing books of poetry, one of which was intermixed with her watercolor paintings. She enjoyed painting nature, her grandchildren, friends, and self-portraits. Marian's spirituality was an integral part of her life; her Jewish roots were celebrated along with a Sufi path, Inayatiyya lineage. Her spiritual name, Rafia, reflects the exaltation that everyone experienced being with her. She held the belief that each religion's unique voice reflects the One God. As a minister in the Inayatiyya, she conducted Universal Worship services celebrating all traditions. She was a recipient of a "Golden Heart" award for recognition of work selflessly given. She is remembered for her great courage, truthfulness, simplicity, generosity, intelligence, love for family, and community and commitment to the rights of all humans. Marian was laid to rest in the Ner Tamid section of Evergreen Cemetery with a traditional ceremony conducted in Hebrew and English by her son, Rabbi Michael Goldman. The Inayatiyya Tucson Center conducted a memorial service celebrating her life. She is widely loved and greatly missed. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.