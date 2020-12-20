GAMMON, Marianna
73, of Tucson died November 13, 2020. Born in 1947, her family moved from Texas to Arizona her senior year. She attended the University of Arizona and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. A lifelong Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, Marianna helped tens of thousands of patients in her decades of service at El Dorado, Tucson Medical, Kindred, and Northwest Hospitals.
Marianna is survived by her daughter, Savannah, two granddaughters, Amelia and Juliet and her brother, Johnny Gammon, also of Tucson, along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families - and as the beyond-honorary Gamma of the extended McDonald/Miller families. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Gammon, and her sister, Jean Briggs, of Willcox.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is on-hold.
As she would want, rather than flowers or tears - please take a moment to share a memory, photos, and videos of Marianna's adventures at forevermissed.com/marianna-gammon/about. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
