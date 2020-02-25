Marianna Manemann

66, passed away January 23, 2020, a Tucson native, graduate of Salpointe HS and Univ. of Arizona. Anna loved the arts: music, theater, and dance. She was a lovely graceful dancer and possessed a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed exploring nature and the West via hiking, museums, and literature. She was an avid hiker of the Grand Canyon. She is survived by siblings, Kate Dillon, Joe Manemann (Janine), Beth Campbell (Paul), Nonie Cardenas (Richie) and her nieces and nephews. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Joan and her niece, Stephanie Manemann. Her kindness and good nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Donations may be sent to Patronato San Xavier, P.O. Box 522 Tucson, AZ 85702 for the preservation of the Mission. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

