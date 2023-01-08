Marianna Roiger age 89, of Springfield, MN died on December 18, 2022, at her winter home in Tucson, AZ. Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the St. Raphael Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, MN. (507) 723-4298. Marianna Roiger was born on July 18, 1933 to Walter and Lucinda (Hirsch) Frank in New Ulm, MN. On September 3, 1956, she and Joseph Roiger were married at St. Raphael's Catholic and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Marianna and Joe shared the love of going to auctions, collecting antiques and selling their wares at flea markets. They would spend winters in Tuscson, AZ where they made life-long friends who watched over Marianna after Joe's passing in 2016. Marianna had many joys in her life including having late night wine parties with her girlfriends, playing bridge, seeing musicals, tracing her family genealogy, collecting cacti and meeting new people. She is survived by her sister Suzanne (Jack) Renwick of Edina and 6 nieces and 2 nephews. Marianna was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2016, and sister Barbara (Robert) Mitchell.