Marianne Sandbothe

Marianne was a caring and generous woman to everyone she knew. She was a loving wife to Joe and a devoted mother to Carol, Jennifer (Michael), and Peter. She delighted in her granddaughters, Genevieve (Kavanaugh), Mary, Toni and Lily. Her great-grandsons Michael and Joe brought her joy in her last years. She will be missed by so many.

Marianne was born in Mount Kisco, NY to Peter and Mary Romano. She loved growing up in the small town with her sister, Rachel and brother, Nick. After high school she moved to Tucson with her mother. She met the man she loved for 64 years, Joe, on a blind date. They married in 1957 and started their family. She was a florist, creative artist, and started Sally's Attic for the Salvation Army. She had a passion for antiques and rummage sales. Until she was sidelined by MS in her 50s, she volunteered for charities, but she most loved volunteering in the nursery at TMC. She had a big personality and an even bigger heart. In lieu of flowers, Marianne asked that donations be made to Arizona Public Media, KUAT. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.