Marie Anderson

94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2021, in Glendora, CA. She was born on May 3, 1927, in Missouri, the daughter of Sylvester M. Trimble and Dora M. Trimble. She was the last surviving of her siblings, Jim Trimble, Richard Trimble, Shirley Mattausch and Ronald Trimble.

Marie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and loving homemaker. She was a long-time resident of Tucson, AZ, for over 50 years until she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law to Glendora, CA, where she spent the last 20 years of her life. Marie worked side by side with her husband, Ernest A. Anderson in their shoe repair shop as well as building and selling numerous homes throughout Arizona and California. She also put her heart and soul in to being a loving mother as well as grandmother. Her love for God was unwavering. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite bible verses, Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."