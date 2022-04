91, died April 7, 2022. She is survived by 9 of 10 children, 27 of 29 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Marie was an avid reader and as such a frequent library user, a dedicated bridge player, and member of Corpus Christi Church where Mass will be held in her honor at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.