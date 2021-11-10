Marie Simonson

In Loving Memory of

SIMONSON, Marie B.

Marie practiced a lifelong dedication to self-improvement, family, and friends.

Those who knew her appreciated her strong views on many subjects.

She had an uncommon sense of style in her dress and her way of being.

Marie died suddenly in the early morning of November 6, 2001, at her Tucson home.

She is survived by her husband, Neal; her son, John; her daughter, Sharon; her daugher-in-law, Rebecca René Simonson; her son-in law, Jesús Nava; her sister, Beatrice Zydney; her brothers, Sigmund and John Borkoski, and four beautiful grandsons, Theodore (Teddy) Trecker Simonson, John Joseph (Jojo) Simonson, Neal Simonson Albright, and Juan Pablo Nava.

Marie understood and appreciated the intrinsic value of fine things and showered those she loved with the world's treasures.

She was a competitive tennis player who enjoyed doubles and the intense, quick play of the net.