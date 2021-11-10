Marie Simonson

In Loving Memory of
SIMONSON, Marie B.
Marie practiced a lifelong dedication to self-improvement, family, and friends.
Those who knew her appreciated her strong views on many subjects.
She had an uncommon sense of style in her dress and her way of being.
Marie died suddenly in the early morning of November 6, 2001, at her Tucson home.
She is survived by her husband, Neal; her son, John; her daughter, Sharon; her daugher-in-law, Rebecca René Simonson; her son-in law, Jesús Nava; her sister, Beatrice Zydney; her brothers, Sigmund and John Borkoski, and four beautiful grandsons, Theodore (Teddy) Trecker Simonson, John Joseph (Jojo) Simonson, Neal Simonson Albright, and Juan Pablo Nava.
Marie understood and appreciated the intrinsic value of fine things and showered those she loved with the world's treasures.
She was a competitive tennis player who enjoyed doubles and the intense, quick play of the net.
Marie was a successful entrepreneur and small business owner, fostering a great appreciation of culture, language, and history to become a respected fine arts appraiser. She was a devoted Francophile who spent the last ten years of her life perfecting her ability to speak, read, and write French. She visited France many times and loved to travel, visiting locales throughout Europe, the South Pacific, and the Mediterranean.
To her children, Marie gave a love of learning and of books. She instilled an understanding of the importance of self-presentation, of thoughtful manners, and of putting others at ease.
To her grandchildren, she was indulgent and loving. She understood the significance of shared time and often read them poetry and her favorite children's stories.
To her husband, she gave her steadfast partnership through more than forty-three years of marriage.
She was grateful to her father for his regard and contributions to her self-esteem.
To her sister, she was a dedicated friend and confidant, and she delighted in the company of her brothers and nieces and nephews.
Her resilience, physical stamina, enthusiasm for life, and her love are missed in all the lives she touched.
A Memorial Mass for Marie was held at noon, Saturday, November 10, 2001, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on North Tanque Verde Loop Road.