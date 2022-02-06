Marie Taylor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor, Marie S. (Re)

1925 - 2022

Passed away with loved ones by her side, January 24, 2022. Born and raised in Ct., long time Sierra Vista resident. Our Mother was a career Navy wife, mother of four, friend to all. She was accomplished in all that she did, everything done to perfection. Predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred Philip Taylor Jr. Survived by children, John, Jamie, Joel and Jerry. Seven Grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay, Irene, Sandra and June; many nieces, nephews and friends. Services: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, AZ.

