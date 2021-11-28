Marietta Ciaccio

passed peacefully on November 13, 2021, just four days shy of her 90th birthday. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph W. Ciaccio and her parents, Merrill, and Marietta Ingalls. She is survived by children, Michael, Lynn (Parente), and Danny; four grandchildren and five great children. Marietta was born in Chicago, IL in 1931. She and her parents moved to Tucson when she was a teenager. She graduated from Tucson High School and attended Saints Peter and Paul Church. Marietta met Joseph and they were married at Saints Peter and Paul Church in 1955. Marietta also sang in numerous church choirs. She was a voracious reader, especially of poetry, with her guilty pleasure being murder mysteries. Marietta loved her job as a secretary to the Dean of the College of Music at the U of A. She often spoke of the numerous students she assisted and was meticulous in her work. Marietta enjoyed spending time with her family, many friends, and neighbors. She will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed by all her knew her.A Rosary will be said on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, followed by a mass. She will rest in peace with her beloved Joseph at Evergreen Cemetery. Private burial.In lieu of flowers, Marietta requested you read a book to a child.Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.