Marilin Hummel

Marilyn Yvonne Hummel (Wilke), 66, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on January 29, 2021, in Dewey, AZ, after suffering a stroke compounded by other health complications. Marilyn was born in Wallace, ID, to Evelyn Kolczak and William Wilke on December 11, 1954. She was raised in Idaho and graduated from Wallace High School. She married Rodney Hummel on September 6, 1975, in Seattle, WA, until their divorce in 2005. They traveled the country together, raising a family due to his naval career and settling in Tucson in 1987. She graduated from Pima Community College in 1994 with an associate degree in Accounting. Marilyn was known for her work ethic and commitment to her employer. Over the years, she had held several jobs from cleaning offices, Walmart, and as a tax expert. She worked as a Maintenance Planner for Freeport-Mc Moran and held several positions there over the last 20 plus years, retiring in December 2020. Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Cecil; father, William Godfrey Wilke; son, Brian Matthew Hummel and brothers, Harry C. Noordam and Dale Noordam. Marilyn is survived by daughters, Becky (Thomas) Hudson of Dewey, AZ and Beth (Michael) Works of Richmond Hill, GA; sisters, Gloria Ravert of Des Moines, WA, Judy (Don) Kirby of Tucson and Berni (Rich) Baldwin of Spokane, WA and grandchildren, Trena and Jesse Hudson and Adriana, Gabriela and Matthew Works. Also uncles, Ralph Kolzak of Tucson, AZ, Pete Kolczak of Landusky, MT and aunt, Anita Clouse of Mammoth, AZ, among many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Marilyn's Life to be at a later date due to COVID-19.