Marilou Lopez

Marilou Tornquist Lopez, 64 years old, was born Mary Lucille Tornquist on September 11, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona and died February 6, 2021 after an incredibly brave and resistant fight against ovarian cancer. Marilou was a graduate of St. Cyril's grade school, Salpointe Catholic High School, and The University of Arizona. Marilou was a giving and loving soul and her true passion in life was her family. Marilou was married to her husband, Pat for 40 years and together they raised their three children, Kate, Melissa and Elise. Marilou demonstrated to her girls what unconditional love truly looks like; she was an amazing mom and the best "Moo" her grandchildren could have dreamed of. In addition to her family, Marilou devoted her energy to helping others and giving back. Marilou was an active member of the Tucson community and held a real estate brokerage license. Over the years, she was a Member of the Board of Directors of The Salpointe Foundation and the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Tucson; she served on the Boards and was Board President at Arts for All and Reachout Women's Center; and she was a Member and President of the SS Peter & Paul Parents Club. In addition to her volunteer work, she touched the lives of many through her passion for dance and owned and operated a dance studio, Dance Moves, for several years.She was preceded in death by parents, Robert H. and Lucille Lundgren Tornquist; brothers, Robert (Bobby) and Richard (Dick) and sister-in-law, Susan Tornquist. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Tornquist Geiger; husband, Pat "Patricio" Lopez III; daughters, Katie (Danny), Melissa (Steve) and Elise (Garrett) and her cherished grandchildren, Gabriel, Olivia, Mirren and Sadie. Marilou was very close to her nieces, nephews, and many relatives through blood and marriage that she loved dearly. She had an extended network of friends whom she was grateful for and cared for deeply. Marilou's life and legacy is one of kindness and love and her family and friends are left with an indelible mark of the beautiful soul she was. Marilou will be interned at East Lawn in a private ceremony because of COVID. However, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a scholarship fund set up in Marilou's name at Salpointe Catholic High School (Salpointe Catholic HS | Financial Aid Endowment Fund (myschoolapp.com). Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.