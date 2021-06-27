Marilyn Barker

passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021. She was 92 years old. Marilyn was a native Arizonan, who spent her life creating and teaching art. Marilyn found her love painting portraits, and creating art reflecting native Indian culture. She wore many hats throughout her long life; wife, artist, teacher, store owner, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Marilyn had a smile that brought happiness to others. She was a beautiful kind-hearted soul that loved God, her family, and in her later years the caregivers that touched her life.