Marilyn Barker

BARKER, Marilyn
passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021. She was 92 years old. Marilyn was a native Arizonan, who spent her life creating and teaching art. Marilyn found her love painting portraits, and creating art reflecting native Indian culture. She wore many hats throughout her long life; wife, artist, teacher, store owner, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Marilyn had a smile that brought happiness to others. She was a beautiful kind-hearted soul that loved God, her family, and in her later years the caregivers that touched her life.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Stephanie, Brian and Lana. Her five beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Nobie, Eliza, Nicholas and Matthew and her eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Tucson Central Church of The Nazarene, 404 S. Columbus Blvd., Tucson. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.