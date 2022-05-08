Marilyn Huestis

Huestis, Marilyn

Marilyn Joan Huestis (64) lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease on May 1, 2022. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, Pa to Douglas and Rosemary Huestis. The family moved to Tucson when Marilyn was 12 years old. She graduated from Tucson High School, Occidental College, and the University of Arizona. She was drawn to helping others. After her earning a graduate degree as an Educational Specialist (EDS), she worked as a school psychologist for the Nogales Unified School District and Tanque Verde Unified School District. At the Tanque Verde School District she became the Director of Special Education. She was dedicated to integrating special needs students into the regular classroom settings and developed an esteemed equine therapy partnership between Tanque Verde students and Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT). She retired in 2019.

Marilyn loved horses and dogs, travel and reading, HGTV and Food Network. For years she volunteered with TROT, a therapeutic riding program for people with special needs. In her spare time, she engaged with the outdoors participating in numerous Nature Conservancy travel programs. She particularly enjoyed traveling to the east coast, Glacier National Park and Wyoming. In addition, she was an avid supporter of her niece's and nephew's wide array of interests.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by her parents Douglas and Rosemary; siblings Lucy (Richard), Andrew (Gus), Karen (David), and Peter; nieces and nephews Daniel, Jack, and Amelia Enzminger, and Thomas and James Noriega. She is preceded in death by her beloved bulldogs Pearl, April, and Winston, and her horse Frank.

Marilyn's family would like to thank the Parkinson's Wellness Recovery Gym and their amazing physical therapists for helping her to live with Parkinson's Disease. She fought a truly difficult battle and refused to give up. We also wish to thank the staff at TMC, Cornerstone, Encompass, and Starfish Village for their care and compassion toward Marilyn and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the animal charity of your choice. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel.

