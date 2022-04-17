Marilyn Jameson

Marilyn "Mary" Jameson (nee McDonald, Anderson, Cooper) passed away peacefully in her home on April 2, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1945 in Duluth, Minnesota to Arthur and Eleanor McDonald and was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John "Jack" McDonald and husbands, Coach Carl Cooper and James Jameson. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Tom) Ragland; brother, Richard "Rik" McDonald; two children, Arthur "Scott" Anderson, Erin Monroe (Ross); grandson, Riley Monroe and numerous other relatives and friends. Marilyn was raised in Tucson from the age of six. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from Prescott College, and a Masters Degree in School Administration and Doctorate of Education from Northern Arizona University. Marilyn loved teaching Special-Ed pre-school and elementary school for 46 years. After working for the U.S. Track and Field Federation, both Carl and Marilyn developed and operated The Little Ranch Pre-School for seven years, which is still in existence today. A fun time for Carl, Marilyn and family was when they relocated to Patagonia, AZ and owned a beautiful ranch and raised sheep, quarter horses, and other animals for three decades. During this time, she taught at the Patagonia Elementary School. Marilyn later worked an Assistant Principal, Director of Special Services, and Principal in Santa Cruz County. For several years, she taught classes for Prescott College, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. After retirement and Carl's passing, she moved to Green Valley where she met and married James Jameson. Marilyn's big heart and kindness will be dearly missed by her family, friends, teachers, students, and pets. Services will be held at the Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, Az on May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Santa Cruz Humane Society. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.