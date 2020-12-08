Marilyn Moore

MOORE, Marilyn Jane
has been called home, and is resting peacefully among the many friends, family, and loved ones who have come and gone before her. She passed away quickly and calmly, and without much fuss at all (as was her way), on December 2, 2020. Though the loss of such a loving mother and adoring grandmother has caused so much grief and sorrow, her passing should also be seen as a merciful blessing; for the last few years of her life were often a struggle.Marilyn battled the difficult, agonizing effects of Parkinson's disease, and did so with dignity and strength. And though her ailing body is no more, her soul has been set free.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, Melvin Lason and Lucile Robertson; her sister, Barbara; and her brothers, Bud, Jim, Sonny, and Tommy. She is survived by her five daughters, Linda, Brenda, Liz, Dana, and Susan. Forevermore, she will always be remembered as a thoughtful, devoted grandmother by her 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She loved to travel, excelled at baking, found time to read the newspaper everyday (especially the obituaries, so we are certain she appreciates you taking the time to read hers), watched basketball religiously, and most of all loved her dogs. At this very moment, Marilyn is somewhere beautiful taking Flaco and Sonny for a long-awaited walk.
Marilyn, Mom, Grandma, Granny, you will live forever in our hearts. May you rest in eternal peace.
In lieu of a memorial, we humbly ask to make donations in her name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
