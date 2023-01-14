Marilyn Mullady

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn Ann Mullady, 85, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Packard; son, James Mullady II and daughter, Marjorie Mary Reale. She will be remembered by many for her amazing ability to heal your heart and make you smile with her kindness, compassion, and the sound of her delicious laugh. But most of all she will be remembered for her love of Jesus and her unwavering faith that guided and shaped the lives of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Marilyn worked as a secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1964 when she met Captain James Mullady, fell in love, and in June 1965, they began their wonderful 57 years of marriage. Marilyn leaves behind her husband, James Mullady; son, Joseph (Michelle) Frazier; daughter, Anne (Tony) Henderson; son, Seth (Liz) Mullady; daughter, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Goodman; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Pastor Jon Farmer will conduct the Memorial Service on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Foothills Community Church, 3301 W. Overton Road.

