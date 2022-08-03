Marilyn Murray

Beautiful Marilyn Margaret Murray, age 91, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Chicago, IL, on March 7, 1931. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Francis "Jerry" Murray. Marilyn is the daughter of William and Margaret McDonough (deceased). Marilyn loved life! She treasured Jerry, her children, and grandchildren more than anything! She lived in Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Palos Verdes, CA; Oak Brook, IL; and lastly Tucson, AZ. She was a young model, and our father's favorite photography subject. She went to college in Wisconsin for a short time before marrying Jerry. Together they had five children, which kept her forever busy as a homemaker. She had lots of friends! Her faith was very important. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, tennis, skiing, volunteering, and bridge. Marilyn could start laughing so hard, then crying with laughter! It was contagious to anyone around her! Marilyn traveled the world. She loved life, she loved people, and never took a single blessing for granted! She was gorgeous inside and out. She was gracious and probably the kindest woman, mother, and friend, you'd ever meet! She will be greatly missed! Marilyn is survived by 5 children and their spouses: Bill (Lynn) Murray, Don (Ginny) Murray, Lynn (Jim) Kuha, Jean (Doug) Gratzer and Bob (Diana) Murray. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, Maggie (Keith) McIntee, Rachel (Jacob) Bloom, Katie (Chris) Hagan, DJ (Stephanie) Gratzer, Lauren (Adam) Pecoraro, Dan Murray, Ryann (Gavynn) Baldwin, Carolyn (Slater) Thompson, Matthew Kuha, Josh Kuha, Sean Kuha and Erin Murray. She has 7 precious great-grandchildren, Ori and Shai Boom, Lincoln and Liam McIntee, Bode Gratzer, Patrick Pecoraro and Scarlett Baldwin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Santa Catalina Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, or Santa Catalina Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 520-544-2285.