Marilyn Robinson

Born in Dallas, Texas to Leonard Paul Robinson, Sr. and Pastoria Ann Doulphus. She graduated from Oregon State and taught until 1989 and worked at Bonneville Power Administration until she retired. She traveled the world and did what she put her mind to including, living a vibrant life in Tucson, AZ, volunteering with Sarver Heart Center and was active with the Gemological Institute of America and Tai Kwon Do, and more. She is survived by siblings, Leonard Robinson Jr., William Joseph Robinson and Cecilia Strong; nephew, Mike Robinson and nieces, Lynene Miles, Danika Koenig, CeAnn Robinson and Jessica Robinson; an army of grands and a community of friends who all miss her dearly. Virtual services will be held at 3:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 20, 2021 Email: danika.robinson@gmail.com