RYAN, Marilyn Ann
88, of Tucson passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. She was born in Corning, New York and predeceased by her beloved husband, John Ryan. She will be greatly missed by her children, David Ryan (Patricia) of Radford, VA, Jeffrey Ryan (Lisa) of Lyman, SC, Susan Montgomery (Calvin) of Tucson, AZ and Kathleen Krempels (Paul) of Cheyenne, WY; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Tucson on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.