Marilyn White

WHITE, Marilyn Irene

12/31/1940 - 9/23/2021

Services will be on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at 450 N. Pantano Rd The Builders Lodge #60. Marilyn is survived by her son, Tommy White; sister, Barbara Ashton; granddaughter, Lorena Ruman. Marilyn worked for Tucson Unified School District as a Library Clerk, was an active member of The Order of Eastern Star, also a member of the Ostomy Support Group and a volunteer at Tucson Medical Center. She will be missed by the many lives she touched, especially around Christmas time when she made her famous shortbread for so many. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.

