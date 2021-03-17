 Skip to main content
Marina Raymer

  • Updated

RAYMER, Marina Ruiz

(70) passed February 12, 2021 from lung cancer. Preceded by parents Juan Manuel and Maria del Refugio Ruiz. Survived by sister, Rosalva (Ruben) Garcia out of 11 children; Six children Monica (Gabriel) Acosta, Peter Aldecoa, Karla (Marcelino) Sanchez, Claudia Marina Aldecoa, Ruth (Moisés) Arizmendi, Sandra (Jacob) Gonzales; 17 grandchildren and six great-great children. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 20, 2021 Calvary Chapel 5170 S. Julian Dr, Tucson, AZ at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beauty from Ashes Ranch Tucson, AZ.

