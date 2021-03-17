Marina Raymer

(70) passed February 12, 2021 from lung cancer. Preceded by parents Juan Manuel and Maria del Refugio Ruiz. Survived by sister, Rosalva (Ruben) Garcia out of 11 children; Six children Monica (Gabriel) Acosta, Peter Aldecoa, Karla (Marcelino) Sanchez, Claudia Marina Aldecoa, Ruth (Moisés) Arizmendi, Sandra (Jacob) Gonzales; 17 grandchildren and six great-great children. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 20, 2021 Calvary Chapel 5170 S. Julian Dr, Tucson, AZ at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beauty from Ashes Ranch Tucson, AZ.