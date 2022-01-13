Mario Limon

LIMON, Mario Santos
was called to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021. Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend is survived by those he deeply loved. His son, Luis; daughters, Monica, Cecilia, Deanna and Leana; grandchildren, Anissa, Nathan, Jesse and Isaiah; former wife, Tina. He is also survived by his brother, Richard; sisters, Norma, Christina, Patricia and Diana. Numerous nieces and nephews survive as well. Preceded in death by his parents, David G. Limon and Dolores Limon; brother, David Limon and nephew Raymond Limon.
Mario was quintessentially generous by nature. This generosity was expressed through many forms of giving. Often helping others through monetary means, was giving of his time to family and friends, and offered sage advice when you needed to hear it. Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He was a wonderful and responsible son who as a young man enjoyed spending many weekends golfing with his dad and brother Richard. Many of those weekends also included a family meal prepared by his mom and sisters. The Limon family forged a strong bond of togetherness. His absence may fill us with grief, yet he lives through us who carry the same bloodline, forever etched in our hearts.
At the tender age of eleven the resolve within him was firmly ingrained. He would rise before dawn to deliver the newspaper along his delivery route. In his prime he was a formidable force you'd be fortunate to count as an ally. His career with Weir Minerals spans 41 years which includes two company acquisitions. He had a commanding presence that repeatedly led him to leadership and management roles throughout his career. His children can attest to the supportive and dedicated path he chose to take with them. As a devoted grandfather he loved spending time with his four grandchildren. Often taking them to enjoy newly released superhero movies.
We will miss his engaging smile and charisma, for he was the life of the party. His stunning dance moves may have changed over the years, aside from that, his quick wit was a cut above the rest. We will gather in his honor and reminiscence about past family gatherings that he reveled in. We'll listen to his favorite country and oldies songs, and talk about his avid fandom with the Dallas Cowboys, Batman, and Bruce Lee. A remarkable father and grandfather, committed and greathearted. He absolutely was the best brother you could ask for, protective and loving, an uncle caring and dependable, and a friend you could rely on to be there for you. Until we meet again in the kingdom of the Almighty we take comfort in knowing he is loved evermore. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.