Mario Limon

We will miss his engaging smile and charisma, for he was the life of the party. His stunning dance moves may have changed over the years, aside from that, his quick wit was a cut above the rest. We will gather in his honor and reminiscence about past family gatherings that he reveled in. We'll listen to his favorite country and oldies songs, and talk about his avid fandom with the Dallas Cowboys, Batman, and Bruce Lee. A remarkable father and grandfather, committed and greathearted. He absolutely was the best brother you could ask for, protective and loving, an uncle caring and dependable, and a friend you could rely on to be there for you. Until we meet again in the kingdom of the Almighty we take comfort in knowing he is loved evermore. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.