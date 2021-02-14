Marion Hotchkiss

HOTCHKISS, Marion Louise

Born a century ago on April 10, 1920 in Niagara Falls, New York, passed away February 4, 2021 in Tucson, AZ.

Marion migrated to San Diego, CA during WWII and married the love of her life, Glen Hotchkiss. In 1942 they moved to Tucson when Glen was selected to supervise Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Company.

When the war ended, the happy couple decided to stay in Tucson and together they built the Barra Nada Ranch Lodge on E. Pima St. near Wilmot Rd. The ranch was sold in 1972 and the couple retired to the desert in North East Tucson and Show Low, AZ.

Marion lived her life to the fullest and on her own terms. She loved to fish, hunt, cook, play golf and always had a funny story or joke to tell, but her greatest love was her blended "yours, mine, and ours" family.

Proceeded in death by Herbert Hotchkiss, Philip Hotchkiss, and Helen Hotchkiss Stalder. She is survived by sons, Thomas Gascoigne III (Sandra), Charles Glenn Hotchkiss and Randy Hotchkiss (Kathy.) Also, survived by daughters-in-law, Stella Hotchkiss and Wanda Hotchkiss. Marion cherished her 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 55 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.