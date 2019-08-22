PETERSON, Marion Willa
passed Thursday, August 8, 2019. At 93, she lived a full creative life: playing piano and organ, sewing, gardening, mastering watercolor, and writing poetry. She was a caring mother, grandmother, wife. Preceded in death by husband, Charles, and daughters, Leah Bishop and Cheri Carter. Survived by daughters, Amber Stene and April Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2100 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista, AZ, in the ramada west of the church. Casual dress. Handicap access.