Marion Ramsey

  • Updated

RAMSEY, Marion Newman

age 88, died on December 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Born in Belmar, New Jersey, Mrs. Ramsey worked as a teacher in the Manasquan and Wall Township Public School Systems prior to retiring to Arizona, where she

lived for 29 years before moving to Portland.

Mrs. Ramsey considered Saddlebrook, Arizona her home,

where she had many dear friends.

Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her two children, Ernest H. Hann (Bud) of Portland, Oregon and Louane E. Hann of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three grandsons and a great-granddaughter.

Services will be private.

--

Arrangements by SPRINGER AND SON ALOHA FUNERAL HOME.

