Marion Stewart

STEWART, Marion Frances Shurtz

Long time Tucson resident Marion Frances Shurtz Stewart was born October 30, 1929 in Newcomerstown, Ohio and passed into the presence of her Lord on August 1, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mabel Shurtz; sisters, Carol and Jeanette; brother, Mellie; husband, Jack Stewart and daughter, Elaine York (Tom). She is survived by son, Michael Stewart and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Robert Stewart, Stephen Stewart (wife Sarah), Cameron York (wife Britny), David Stewart (wife Lindsay) and Christian York; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Makayla, Chandler, Dane, Ivy, Kira and soon to be born Emma.

A Memorial Service is planned at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

