Marjorie Miller

MILLER, Marjorie (Marge)
passed away on February 26, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Eldorado, Arkansas on May 22, 1921 to James and Lydia (Thomas) Smith. She is survived by son, Gil Miller (wife Mary); daughter, Gretchen Miller; grandson, Andrew Miller (wife Corina); grandson, Clair Miller; and great-granddaughter, Jenna Miller. She moved to Tucson in 1958.
She was employed by the Tucson Unified School District as a primary teacher for 27 years. At retirement, she worked with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Australia. On returning, she became involved with Kay Arthur's Precept Ministries, teaching Bible classes in Tucson; Kiev, Ukraine; and Magadan, Russia.
She was a charter member of El Camino Baptist Church, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020.