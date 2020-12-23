Marjorie Olcott

OLCOTT, Marjorie T.
96 years old, died Thursday, December 17, 2020. She died in an adult care home with social workers, caregivers, and nurses caring for her. Special thanks to Pat DeVoe for her dedication to Marge. Before the adult care home, she lived happily at The Cascades. She was a voracious reader and volunteered in the Cascade's library. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Arthur and Marjorie worked and fell in love while working at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. She held a Management position.
She will be buried next to Arthur and Arthur's Mother at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle road, Tucson, AZ 85705. Donations in memory of Marjorie could be made to your favorite charity or to the Humane Society.
