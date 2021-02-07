WATSON, Marjorie
On January 19, 2021, Marjorie Watson was received into the loving arms of Jesus. "Margie" was born to Troy and Hattie Woodard of Wilson, North Carolina on July 16, 1924, and was the second oldest daughter of fifteen children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim of sixty-four years. She is survived by one brother and her children, Jimmy (Betsy), Carolyn and Troy, as well as three grandkids and seven great-grandkids. Marjorie was a devout Christian and was actively involved in church leadership activities while in Virginia. She will be remembered for her sweet smiles, her patience, kind and gentle nature, and will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Mom, we all love you. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.