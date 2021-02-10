Mark Andrew

We lovingly remember Mark, who peacefully passed from this life on February 5, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, after bravely enduring a lengthy illness. He was born September 11, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Andrew; mother, Neta Faye Bringhurst and brother, Steven Andrew. Mark is survived by his sisters, Nancy Colbert, Diana Gruss and Cherie Kelleher; nephews, Rand Colbert, Aaron Colbert, Lance Colbert and Nathan Kelleher; nieces, Michelle Colbert and Tori Colbert. Mark loved hunting and fishing and would frequently be found exploring the mountains around Tucson in his 4-wheel drive truck. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. Mark was a gentle man with a kind spirit and a spontaneous sense of humor. He was always more concerned for the welfare of others than himself. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to caregivers: Cheryl, Barbara, Kody and Rose, who took such loving care of Mark during his final days of life. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Binghampton Cemetery, 4001 N. Alvernon, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.