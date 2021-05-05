52, was born on September 17, 1968 in Tucson, AZ to Mother, Rosalena Chesnik. He was raised and preceded in death by Henry "Guero" and Virginia (Amparo) Doe. Mark is survived by children, Anthony, Mark (Lolo), Rayanne, Angelic, Adrianna, Lola and his granddaughter, Milea. His siblings are Tony (Charlotte), Patrick (Martha), Eva, Troy and Tracy. He is also preceded in death by brother, Henry Doe "Quate". He had many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Cindy Leon. In addition, Mark had many lifelong friends whom he considered family. Mark grew up in Barrio Hollywood, which is something he was very proud and passionate about. He loved hunting, fishing, family gatherings, dancing, singing, inspiring others and above all his faith in God. Anyone who met Mark was mesmerized by his charismatic personality and his optimistic outlook on life. Mark's legacy will live in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he inspired, but never met. Mark's life was stolen from us, but the one thing that remains and can never be taken are the memories and words of wisdom he shared. LEGENDS NEVER DIE! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are enforced limiting the amount of people attending services. Therefore, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.