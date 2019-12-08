ENGLISH, Mark
Our beloved Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend, passed away November 17, 2019, after a brief bout with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Hawthorne, CA, on November 6, 1962 to Ivan English Jr. and Carol English. He spent his early years in Canoga Park. CA, and his family moved to Tucson in 1971. He is survived by his parents, his loving wife of 20 years, Mary; son, Matthew; daughter, Makayla; sister, Stephanie English (Dave Dummeyer); brothers, Stephen (Marifi) English and Brian English; nieces, Emily, Julia, Michelle and Sophia English; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mark graduated from Sahuaro High School in 1980 and Pima Community College in 1992. Mark was very involved in his childrens' schools and the Camino Seco Youth Bowling League. The beloved "Coach Mark" dedicated his Saturday mornings to teach children and teens about his favorite sport. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway. An interment will take place Friday, December 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Camino Seco Youth Bowlers at Bowlero Tucson or the America Cancer Society. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.