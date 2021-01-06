Mark Myers

MYERS, Mark D.
12/5/1967 - 12/27/2020
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Mark, 53, our beloved son, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend passed away December 27, 2020. Survived by sons, Zachary and Matthew; parents, George and Carol Sue; brothers, Randy (Cari) and Grant. Mark graduated from UofA in December 2000, BS in Family Studies. Mark is at peace and walking and riding his bicycle again. Since February 14, 1997, when he was hit by a car on his way home from work - he has been paralyzed and lived and worked in a wheelchair for 23 years. He had been working as a sub-teacher at Elvira School. He loved his students and fellow teachers. We love and miss you. You will always be in our hearts forever! Till we meet again. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.