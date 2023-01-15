Mark Shaffer

beloved brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many Tucsonians passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 after a long bout with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Tucson AZ on September 7, 1952, Mark lived his entire life serving the Tucson community. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1970 and the University of Arizona: BA in History and Athletic Coaching ‘74, and MA in Secondary Education ‘78. He taught History at Catalina High School from 1977 to 2014 and was also the Trojan's girls and boys swim coach. He was an avid golfer, a member of the PGA and worked as the First Assistant Golf Pro at Randolph Golf Course from 1982 - 1993. He was a life time Wildcat fan and season ticket holder for UA football and basketball and a regular patron at Bob Dobbs on 6th Street where he hung out with many of his friends and other Wildcat fans. He loved his THS class of ‘70 and his attendance at his recent 50th THS reunion was very special to him. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sidney Shaffer and Helen G. Urech Shaffer. Survived by his brother, Paul F. Shaffer, nephews, William, Kenneth, Jeffery and Sidney Shaffer, niece Amber Lake, great-niece, Samantha Shaffer and many Tucson cousins. Mark's final resting place is next to his parents at South Lawn Cemetery. Per Mark's request "there is not to be a fuss made over me".