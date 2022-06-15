Mark Stevens

69, passed away in Tucson, AZ on June 1, 2022. Mark was born on June 16, 1952, in Mitchel Field, New York to Way and Betty Stevens. Mark, growing up, traveled all over the world having been in a military family. Mark eventually ended up in Sierra Vista and attended Buena High school graduating in 1971, where he met his future wife Mary. Mark was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in the service. After the service, Mark moved back to Tucson where he reconnected with Mary and got married. Mark and Mary have two loving sons, Robert and Mark "Marcos". Mark is predeceased by his parents, Way and Betty Stevens and his brother and sister, Richard Stevens and Jule Wilson. He is survived by his brother, Way Jr. (Gene); his beautiful bride Mary of nearly 41 years; two sons, Robert (Karena) Jirousek and Marcos Stevens and four sweet grandkids, Abby Littleton, Mack Jirousek, Robbie Jirousek and Topher Stevens and numerous nephews and nieces. Mark had a special bond with all of his family where he had something he did unique with each one of his family members. Mark was like MacGyver where he was able to tinker and fix anything with whatever was on hand and passed these gifts to his sons. Mark loved to cook holiday meals, especially with his daughter-in-law Karena with bottles of wine. Mark loved his wife so much they would do nearly everything together. They would carpool to work nearly every day even though part of the drive was out of the way for him. Thank you to all the staff at Banner University Medical Center for taking great care of him during his stints in the hospital. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.