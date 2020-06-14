Mark Westlake

78, passed into new life with God on June 9, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He lived generously, even in the midst of his own recent struggles. Survived by spouse, Mary; children, Anne (Jeff), Michael (Kate) and Jeannie (Everette); and as he called them "My five beautiful, gorgeous, darling, sweet, little, innocent grandchildren," Emma, Sarah, David, Christian and Matthew. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

