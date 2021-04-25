 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson

  • Updated

WILSON, Mark

Mark passed away peacefully April 10, 2021. He was 71 years young. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Young Wilson and Col. Mark S. Wilson. Mark is survived by the love of his life for 45 years, Becky; two children, Alissa and Skip (Christina). He loved joking and playing with his five grandchildren, RJ Ramage, Carson Ramage, Olivia Wilson, Emma Wilson, and Camden Wilson. Mark is also survived by his stepmother, Jo Wilson; brothers, Steve (Debbie), Bob (Lindsey), Rick, and Jane (Konnie). Mark was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who had the fortune of meeting him. His sense of humor and "bigger than life" personality will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Thirsty's Neighborhood Grill, 2422 N. Pantano Rd. at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to Tunnel2Towers, an organization he greatly believed in, would be appreciated. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News