Mark Wilson

Mark passed away peacefully April 10, 2021. He was 71 years young. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Young Wilson and Col. Mark S. Wilson. Mark is survived by the love of his life for 45 years, Becky; two children, Alissa and Skip (Christina). He loved joking and playing with his five grandchildren, RJ Ramage, Carson Ramage, Olivia Wilson, Emma Wilson, and Camden Wilson. Mark is also survived by his stepmother, Jo Wilson; brothers, Steve (Debbie), Bob (Lindsey), Rick, and Jane (Konnie). Mark was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who had the fortune of meeting him. His sense of humor and "bigger than life" personality will be missed by all.