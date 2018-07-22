MARKS, Barbara
90, passed away July 16, 2018. Barbara was a registered nurse and entered the Nurse Cadet Corp in World War II. She worked and also volunteered at Tucson Medical Center and felt TMC was a second home. Barbara was predeceased by husband, Lenny and son, Jeffrey. She is survived by daughter, Karen; brother, Mort (Pat) and loving nieces and nephew. Barbara was loving, smart, stubborn. She was blessed to have so many fabulous friends and relatives who helped her and loved her. No services are planned. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.