Marlan Askren

Marlan Leon ("M.L.") Askren, affectionately known by many as simply "Sonny," passed away in Tucson, at just 88 years old, October 16, 2022. A fine age, but as Sonny would tell you, he was only just getting going. Born in Atchison, KS in August 1934, he carried his proud small town Americana roots with him everywhere he went. From growing up in Kansas, to attending University of Arizona, graduate school in Washington DC, on to a career with Monsanto that began in St. Louis, MO and took him and his family to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil and all the way back to the States again. He started and advised several independent local businesses in Tucson before jumping into his own real estate practice for nearly 25 years. Devoted son to Marietta, brother to Jody (Anderson) and Paul (Askren), uncle, father, grandpa, and friend to practically anyone he met. "Kindness. Honesty. Hard work," were his guiding values and he exemplified them every day. Sonny is survived by Barbara Askren, whom he was married to for over 30 years, son Andy Askren of Oregon, and daughter Karen Sommer of Washington and their extended families. A celebration service is being planned in Tucson for Spring 2023; more information will be available through family or by emailing andyaskren@yahoo.com