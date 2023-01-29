Marlene Klinger

Tucson - Marlene (Patty/Mia) Klinger (nee Halsey) passed away on January 18th, 2023, in her home with her family at her side. She was 89 years old. She was born in Oshkosh, WI. She married Richard Klinger in 1951. She moved to Atlanta for a short period in 1952 during her husbands service period in the Army. Their daughter, Kathy, was born there. After the Army discharge the family moved back to Oshkosh where their 2 sons, Steven and Brian were born. In 1961 the family moved to Tucson, AZ for health reasons where she spent the remainder of her life. Her husband Richard passed in 2001 and left a tremendous void in her life. When Patty's kids had achieved junior high school status she went to work in the medical field after studying at Durham College. She was a Medical Assistant for Richard Dale, M.D. for 40 years providing great service and comfort to their patients. Patty enjoyed traveling to see new sights; and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other beloved relatives, and numerous long time loyal friends. She is predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents and 3 brothers. She is survived by her brother Dickie (Betty); and her children Kathy, Steven, and Brian (Alma), her grandchildren Ashley, Tara, Richard, Courtney (Drew), Christina (Ramon), and Johnny, as well as many great-grandchildren. As difficult as it is to say goodbye to such a wonderful Mom and woman, it is comforting to know she has joined her high school sweetheart after a 22 year wait. Arrangements were provided by Brings Funeral Home, Tucson, AZ and celebration of life will be held at a later date.