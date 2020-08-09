Marlene Miller

You have permission to edit this article.
MILLER, Marlene Jean

79, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center. Jean was born, raised, and lived in Tucson for 60 years; she also resided in Pasadena, CA for almost two decades. She is survived by her children, (Karen and Lee Miller); her son-in-law and grandson, (John and Jack Bettencout); and her siblings, (Joan Heald, Scott Hill). Jean had a beaming smile and loved her family and friends immensely, especially her grandson Jack. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MEMORIAL.

