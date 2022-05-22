Marlene Olson

Marlene June Olson, age 75, passed away peacefully in her Tucson home on May 9, 2022. During her final days, she was surrounded by family and her loving husband of 35 years, Robert V. Olson, at her side. 'Marty', as she was most often called, was born in Madison, WI on June 21, 1946, the third daughter of Alfred Thompson Jr. and Minerva Hazel (Erickson) Thompson.

She was a graduate of Madison West High School, started a family in Madison, and enjoyed serving and bartending for many years at Madison's iconic Namio's Dinner Club. Marty moved west in 1980 to escape cold Madison winters and join her sister, Sharon (Thompson) Grimes, in Tucson, AZ after she generously donated a kidney to their third sister, Sandy, that helped extend her sister's life. Marty retired in Tucson from a rewarding community service career at the Pima County Attorney's Office Victim Services Program, as Office Manager.

Marty was a gifted, self-taught artist. She spent hours painting and crocheting intricate sweaters and blankets for her children and grandchildren and making gifts for her church Holiday Fair. She was a wonderful seamstress and most appreciated challenging patterns, making all types of children's clothing and embroidered keepsakes for her grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook and hostess to many, and was especially known for her Swedish meatballs, apple pies, and Old Fashioned cocktails. When she wasn't crafting or cooking, she enjoyed taking annual trips to San Diego and Las Vegas with her husband and friends. For the last several years, Marty was challenged by her health. Being debilitated never stopped her from having a terrific sense of humor. Her daily phone chats were filled with laughter and love which made for memorable visits with family and long-time friends. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, David (Julie) Lombardo; daughter, Nicole Lombardo; grandchildren, Sofia and Bella Gerhart and Mac and Luke Lombardo; sister, Sharon Grimes; and loved nieces, one special nephew, and many cousins. She is preceded by her sister, Sandy (Thompson) Price, and parents. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Madison, WI for a later date. Arrangements by Angel Valley.