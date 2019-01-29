MARRS, Anthony "Tony" Webb 12/3/1947 - 1/26/2019
Tony passed away peacefully in his home on 26 January, surrounded by his family, having fought cancer for the past five years. 'Pa,' as his grandchildren Camilla and Teddy call him, will be forever missed by his family and friends. Alongside his wife of 40 years, Kerry, Tony felt blessed as the patriarch of a loving family, which included his two daughters, Kimberly (and her husband Adam), and Amy (and her husband Badr, and their children, Camilla and Teddy; his brother, Kit (and his wife Joan) and by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Tony's three greatest passions were his family and friends, being a pilot, and real estate. Tony also had a special gift for conversation, and could talk to anyone! Raised in Tucson, Tony graduated from Catalina High School in 1965, UofA in 1970, and was a proud member of the ATO fraternity. Starting his career as a real estate broker/developer in Tucson in 1970, Tony started his own business, A.W. Marrs in 1983. Working closely with his brother, Kit, together they developed and sold land sub-divisions in Tucson, Sahuarita and Vail. Tony knew all about land in and around Tucson, and would regularly regale with real estate history. Tony's favourite hobby was being a pilot. He was a proud member of his beloved AZ Flyer's Club, and served as its Membership Chairperson for as long as his wife, Kerry, can remember. He loved his Cessna 210, and he and Kerry would regularly fly to Baja and other Mexico destinations as often as possible during their life together. Tony's other hobbies included tennis and golf, and skiing during his younger years. A Celebration of Tony's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at St Philips in the Hills Church, with a reception immediately following at the La Paloma Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.