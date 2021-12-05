Marsha Brooks

BROOKS, Marsha "Gail"

a lifelong Arizona resident, was born in 1946 to Justin and Mary Merriman. Her father was a W2 Veteran that worked for Mountain Bell and her mother was the Cortaro, AZ postmaster. She had one brother Bill, and sister-in-law Jeannie. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Gail grew up in Warren, AZ, before moving to Tucson. She attended Amphi HS and Marana HS and graduated from the University of Arizona. A beautiful woman with a sweet disposition, Gail was a member of the FFA and made many lifelong friends in school. Gail taught home economics, was a substitute teacher, a secretary for Pan Am, and an editorfor Range magazine. She later married Bill Brooks from Patagonia, AZ. They raised two sons, Will and Tyler Brooks, in Sierra Vista.

Gail was a wonderful mother, some of her son's friends referred to her as Mrs. Cleaver for her kindness. She gained "the daughter she never had" when her son Will married Kim Young. Gail was so proud of her granddaughter, Alex; grandsons, Austin and Stayton, and nieces Michelle and Heidi. She was also the most loyal and caring friend.

Gailwas a devout Christian and studied the bible continually. She was taken to our Lord on November 26, 2021 at the age of 74. Her green eyes and joyous smile will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at Summit Ridge Community Church at 505 West Hardy Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85704 on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Primary Lateral Sclerosis.https://sp-foundation.org/get-involved/donate-here/many-ways-to-donate.html