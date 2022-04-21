Marsha Silverman

Silverman, Marsha

Marsha Diane (Rulney) Silverman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend of many, passed on April 20, 2022 at the age of 80. Marsha was born August 23, 1941 to Herman and Leah Smiley in Flint, MI and moved to Tucson where she graduated from Tucson High School. She made Tucson her permanent home in 1971 with her then husband, Murray Rulney, and their three children. Murray remained a life-long friend until his passing.

Marsha is preceded in death by her daughter Melynda and survived by her husband Frank; two sons, Ross (Lisa) and Jason (Michelle); stepson Cory (Cheryl); grandchildren, Erica (Gailand), Kayleigh (Mordechai), Jarrod, Ethan, Joshua, Camille, Ryan and Nicole; and great-grandchildren, Noa, Maya, Aiden, and Avery.

Marsha's family meant the world to her and she took great pride in acknowledging each individual member whenever given the opportunity. She valued the time spent with family. Family gatherings, preferably with all in attendance, highlighted her purpose in life. Marsha was the matriarch; the one who instilled the importance of family through religious traditions, social gatherings and interwoven stories of her past and lineage.

Marsha will be forever missed, in the hearts of those she touched. Her stories and memories, augmented by her laughter and sense of humor, will live on and be passed down by the family she loved so greatly. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.

