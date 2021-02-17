Marsha Varney

78, passed away on February 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Born in San Francisco, she called Tucson home for nearly 60 years, where she cultivated lifelong friendships and a love of desert walks. She earned her PhD in French from the University of Arizona, and her love of the language and culture took her to both France and Quebec as an educator. Marsha spent years teaching French at The Gregory School before her later career as a travel agent, where she helped create adventures for her beloved clients. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints. Marsha has one daughter, Janet, who inherited her mother's love of walks and the Sonoran Desert. Marsha is survived by her daughter, her brother Joseph Malone, Jr., her sisters Marilyn Barber and Maureen Mentzer, and their wonderful families. Memorial services will be postponed until family and friends can be together, likely out in nature, where they'll visit, reminisce, and celebrate, as Marsha would've wanted. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.