Martha Cogut

COGUT, Martha Marie

Martha Marie Cogut, 97, of Tucson passed away Saturday May 21, 2022, with her beloved and devoted husband Theodore "Ted" by her side, along with daughter, Willa and son-in-law, Al.

Always known as Marie, she was born on April 22, 1925, in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, to Walter and Martha Nordstrom. After high school graduation in 1944, she worked as an inspector at a plant producing B-29 engine parts, where she met Ted. They were married on November 1, 1945. While Ted served their country during a 20-year military career, Marie made a home for him and their three daughters, handling everything during Ted's overseas deployments in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

After Ted's military service, Marie worked with him to build their unique Hexagon House on Lake Huron in Oscoda, Michigan. In 1974 they moved to Morenci, AZ, living there for 19 years before retiring to the foothills of Tucson. Marie was an avid, talented golfer and was still playing 9 holes at age 93. When her daughters were young, she sewed all their clothes, and later made many beautiful quilts and wall hangings, cherished by her children and grandchildren. She was a talented artist and loved animals. Marie and Ted enjoyed many trips back to Michigan for family reunions.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob (Norma) Nordstrom. Living on to cherish Marie's memory are husband Ted of 76 years; daughters, Leta (Darrell) Mach of Greenbelt, Maryland, Willa (Al) Swartz of Okemos, Michigan, Pam (Randy) Bryant of St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren, Ryan, Tessa, Amy, Sean and Nick; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Marie was a kind and loving wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

