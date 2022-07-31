Martha Elias

Martha Huerta Elias 88, passed away July 20, 2022 with her family and grandchildren by her side. Nana was a member of two pioneering families in Southern Arizona, the Huerta and Elias families. Nana was born June 19, 1934 in El Paso, Texas. Their family then moved to Tucson with her father's work on the railroad. She is survived by her husband, Arnold; sons, Arnold (Mary Carol), Michael, Fred (Staci) and Dennis (Alice). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Rosemary Flores, and Socorro Flores. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juana and Refugio Huerta; sisters, Hope Davis and Mary Palacio; brothers, Joe and John Huerta. She was the driving force in our family, Sunday dinners were mandatory, and all holiday events were hosted in her home. In addition to her care for her family, she was also a member of the League of Mexican American Women, the state Judicial Review Committee, and was a member of Las Donas De Tucson. Martha's faith in the church was very important to both she and Arnold, and together they served as Dame and Sir for the Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Additionally, Nana and Tata were very fortunate to have traveled to some of the world's best destinations during their 66 years of marriage. A memorial Mass to celebrate Martha's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 North Greasewood Road, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.